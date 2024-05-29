Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (368)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22741 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (2)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (88)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (23)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Florange (1)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (53)
  • Höhn (4)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • iNumis (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (71)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (15)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Heritage - September 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

