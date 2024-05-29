5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22741 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

