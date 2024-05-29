Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (368)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22741 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
