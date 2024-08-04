Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (405) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1758 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31765 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (113)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (28)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Goldberg (9)
- Heritage (36)
- Herrero (9)
- HERVERA (47)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (18)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Sedwick (8)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (53)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Status International (1)
- Tauler & Fau (30)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (6)
- VAuctions (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search