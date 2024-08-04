Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (405) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1758 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31765 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (113)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (28)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Heritage (36)
  • Herrero (9)
  • HERVERA (47)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (18)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Sedwick (8)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (53)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (30)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1758 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search