Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1865 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Escudos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (412) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place July 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (109)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (38)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (15)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (53)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (21)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (14)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (73)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (19)
  • UBS (7)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • WAG (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Naumann - July 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 4 Escudos 1865 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1865 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search