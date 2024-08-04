Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1865 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place July 10, 2019.
