Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

40 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 40 Reales 1864 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 40 Reales 1864 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 40 Reales
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.

Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 206 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 40 Reales 1864 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Reales 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
