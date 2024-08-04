40 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (11) XF (105) VF (165) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) VF35 (2) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2) ICG (2)

