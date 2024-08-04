Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
40 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,5 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 40 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 40 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14487 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 206 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
