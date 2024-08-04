Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1881-1885" (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 77,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
