Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1881-1885" (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1881-1885" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1881-1885" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (671)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 77,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 491 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

