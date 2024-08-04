Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1878 DEM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1878 DEM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
