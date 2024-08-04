25 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

Сondition UNC (82) AU (41) XF (347) VF (94) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (6) MS64 (6) MS63 (11) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (43) PCGS (9) ANACS (1) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (196)

Cayón (89)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (4)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (34)

Herrero (3)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (5)

ibercoin (49)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (4)

Katz (9)

Klondike Auction (4)

Künker (6)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismática Leilões (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (5)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (7)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (4)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (72)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (4)