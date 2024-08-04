Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (567) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4720 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
