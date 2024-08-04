Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (813) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9314 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
