Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (813) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9314 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search