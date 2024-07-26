Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1882 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
