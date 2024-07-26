Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1882 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (74)
  • BAC (4)
  • Cayón (58)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (29)
  • Katz (9)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (15)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (46)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Spain in 1882 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search