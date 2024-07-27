Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1870
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (593)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
