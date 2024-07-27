Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (593)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

