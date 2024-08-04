Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
861 $
Price in auction currency 136000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
