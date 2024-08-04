Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (113)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (41)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (33)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (49)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (6)
  • Silicua Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (59)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Status International (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (17)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (7)
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
861 $
Price in auction currency 136000 JPY
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1787 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search