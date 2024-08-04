4 Escudos 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (38) XF (143) VF (218) F (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (11) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (38) PCGS (10) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (113)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Bolaffi (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (41)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (2)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (33)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (49)

Hong Kong (1)

ibercoin (5)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (6)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (9)

Lanz München (1)

London Coins (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (6)

Silicua Coins (5)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (59)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (3)

Stack's (8)

Status International (2)

Tauler & Fau (17)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (7)