Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (457) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1756 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (2)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (130)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (43)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (9)
  • HERVERA (54)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (15)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (70)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (28)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1756 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search