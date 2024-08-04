Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (457) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1756 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
