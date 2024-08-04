Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (301)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1802 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31567 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
