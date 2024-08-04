Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1802 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1802 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1802 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (301)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1802 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31567 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1802 M FA at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

