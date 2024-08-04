Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Escudos 1868 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Escudos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Escudos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Escudos
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1024)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 280,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (15)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (167)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (7)
  • Cayón (160)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (7)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (14)
  • GINZA (4)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (35)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (125)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (32)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (14)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Ancient Coins (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (5)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (16)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (161)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (61)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (34)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (8)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
572 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Spain 10 Escudos 1868 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Escudos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1868 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 10 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search