Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Escudos 1868 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Escudos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Escudos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 280,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
