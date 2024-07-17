Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23496 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13233 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Provisional Government Coins of Spain in 1869 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 5 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
