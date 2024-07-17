Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1869
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23496 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13233 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
