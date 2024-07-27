Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1875 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (424)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1875 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
