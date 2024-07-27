5 Pesetas 1875 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1875 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (36) AU (24) XF (167) VF (179) F (8) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (7) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) + (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (30) NN Coins (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (3)

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (2)

Astarte S.A. (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (103)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Cayón (64)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (6)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (16)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Eretz Auctions (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (5)

ibercoin (69)

Inasta (3)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (19)

KM NUMIS (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Nihon (1)

Numisa (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Palombo (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (13)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (44)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)