Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1875 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (424)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1875 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1875 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

