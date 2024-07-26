Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1937 (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 . This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 351. Bidding took place December 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (10)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (8)
- ibercoin (8)
- Katz (11)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search