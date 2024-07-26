Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 . This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 351. Bidding took place December 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (10)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (8)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Katz (11)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search