1 Peseta 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 . This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 351. Bidding took place December 30, 2014.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (2) XF (8) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (7) MS62 (1) Service NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Cayón (10)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (8)

ibercoin (8)

Katz (11)

Silicua Coins (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)