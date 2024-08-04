1/2 Escudo 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1783 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (12) XF (75) VF (316) F (14) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (3) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Aureo & Calicó (137)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (23)

CoinsNB (3)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (24)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (60)

ibercoin (16)

Jesús Vico (8)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Leu (1)

London Ancient Coins (1)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (9)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (5)

Numisor (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (6)

Soler y Llach (77)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (27)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)