20 Pesetas 1890 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1890 with mark MPM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (56) AU (70) XF (299) VF (114) F (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) MS62 (16) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (9) AU55 (9) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (38) PCGS (17) NN Coins (2)

Seller All companies

ALDE Auction (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (6)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (111)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Boule (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (47)

Chaponnière (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Coinhouse (2)

CoinsNB (4)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (25)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

Heritage (27)

Heritage Eur (3)

Herrero (3)

Hess Divo (5)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (3)

Holmasto (3)

ibercoin (17)

iNumis (6)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jean ELSEN (6)

Jesús Vico (4)

JMPG (1)

Katz (6)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (15)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (3)

London Coins (2)

Lugdunum (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (8)

Monedalia.es (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (6)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (5)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Luciani (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (4)

Oslo Myntgalleri (6)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (12)

SINCONA (6)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (10)

Tauler & Fau (41)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (11)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (3)

Via (2)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (20)

Warin Global Investments (6)

WCN (1)