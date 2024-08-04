Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1890 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (556)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1890 with mark MPM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 411 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 89000 JPY
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

