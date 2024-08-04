Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1890 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (556)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1890 with mark MPM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE Auction (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (111)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Boule (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (47)
- Chaponnière (6)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (4)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (25)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (27)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Herrero (3)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Holmasto (3)
- ibercoin (17)
- iNumis (6)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (6)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (6)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (15)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (3)
- London Coins (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (8)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (5)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (4)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (6)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (12)
- SINCONA (6)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (10)
- Tauler & Fau (41)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (11)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (3)
- Via (2)
- VINCHON (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (20)
- Warin Global Investments (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 411 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 89000 JPY
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search