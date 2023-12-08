50 Groszy 1991 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1991 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

