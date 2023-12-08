Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1991 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1991 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
