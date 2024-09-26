Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 50 Groszy of III Republic after denomination - Poland
50 Groszy 1990-2019
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1990 MW 29,152,000 0 101991 MW 99,120,000 0 31992 MW 116,000,000 0 31994 MW - 0 01995 MW 101,600,113 0 12008 MW 13,000,000 0 02009 MW 57,000,000 0 02010 MW 12,000,000 0 02011 MW 10,000,000 0 02012 MW 12,000,000 0 12013 MW 30,000,000 0 02014 MW 28,400,000 0 02015 MW 44,010,000 0 02016 MW 28,980,000 0 02017 MW 44,370,000 0 02018 MW 42,030,000 0 02019 MW - 0 0
