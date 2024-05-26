50 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) Service NGC (7)