Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
