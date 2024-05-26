Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Groszy 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,94 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 29,152,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

