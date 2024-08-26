Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1990
Circulation coins (Peoples Republic)
Circulation coins (III Republic before denomination)
Circulation coins (III Republic after denomination)
Gold commemorative coins
200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 9300 $
Sales
0 15
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 52
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 10
50000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 18
Silver commemorative coins
200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 60
100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 62
100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 16
100000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 91
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins (III Republic before denomination)
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 34
100000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price —
Sales
0 21
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 22
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 30
50000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 33
20000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 26
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 22
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Copper-Nickel
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 6
Pattern coins (III Republic after denomination)
