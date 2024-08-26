Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1990

Circulation coins (Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1990 MW
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1990 MW
20 Zlotych 1990 MW Copper-Nickel
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1990 MW
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1990 MW
10 Zlotych 1990 MW Brass
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1990 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1990 MW
5 Zlotych 1990 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Zlote 1990 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1990 MW
2 Zlote 1990 MW
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW
1 Zloty 1990 MW
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 9

Circulation coins (III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1990 MW
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1990 MW
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1990 MW
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1990 MW
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
Average price
Sales
0 5

Circulation coins (III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW
1 Zloty 1990 MW
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 50 Groszy 1990 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1990 MW
50 Groszy 1990 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 20 Groszy 1990 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1990 MW
20 Groszy 1990 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Groszy 1990 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1990 MW
10 Groszy 1990 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1990 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1990 MW
5 Groszy 1990 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Grosze 1990 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 1990 MW
2 Grosze 1990 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1990 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1990 MW
1 Grosz 1990 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 7

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
1000000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
1000000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
1000000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
500000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Average price
Sales
0 11
Obverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
500000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
500000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
200000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 9300 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
200000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
50000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
20000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 14

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
200000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Average price 970 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
200000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
200000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
200000 Zlotych 1990 Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
100000 Zlotych 1990 The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
100000 Zlotych 1990 Fryderyk Chopin
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
100000 Zlotych 1990 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
100000 Zlotych 1990 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 96

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 8

Pattern coins (III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Stefan Rowecki 'Grot' Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Stefan Rowecki 'Grot' Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
100000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
50000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
20000 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union Copper-Nickel
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern
100 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern
50 Zlotych 1990 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 36

Pattern coins (III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1990 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1990 Pattern
1 Zloty 1990 Pattern Nickel
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 50 Groszy 1990 Pattern
Reverse 50 Groszy 1990 Pattern
50 Groszy 1990 Pattern Nickel
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 20 Groszy 1990 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1990 Pattern
20 Groszy 1990 Pattern Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Groszy 1990 Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1990 Pattern
10 Groszy 1990 Pattern Nickel
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 5 Groszy 1990 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1990 Pattern
5 Groszy 1990 Pattern Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Grosze 1990 Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 1990 Pattern
2 Grosze 1990 Pattern Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Grosze 1990 Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 1990 Pattern
2 Grosze 1990 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1990 Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1990 Pattern
1 Grosz 1990 Pattern Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Grosz 1990 Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1990 Pattern
1 Grosz 1990 Pattern Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Search