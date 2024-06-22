Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,4 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
