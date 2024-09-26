Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins catalog of III Republic before denomination (1990-1995)
Total added coins: 152
Coin catalog III Republic before denomination 1990-1995
Сirculation
Commemorative (Gold)
Commemorative (Silver)
Commemorative (Copper-nickel)
Prices of coins of III Republic before denomination
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Copper-Nickel - $50 0 3
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
Copper-Nickel - $45 0 5
Poland, III Republic before denomination
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
Silver $45 $40 0 62
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
Nickel plated steel $35 - 0 9
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3"
Silver $35 $220 0 16
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
Copper-Nickel $55 $35 0 8
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
Gold $3,000 $3,500 0 53
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
Silver $50 $45 0 107
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3"
Gold - $60,000 0 4
Poland, III Republic before denomination
1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
Nickel $250 $320 0 59
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Nickel
Gold $830 $1,100 0 14
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
Nickel $110 $130 0 39
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Nickel
Silver $150 $180 0 91
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko"
Nickel $190 $160 0 22
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Nickel
Silver $970 $1,100 0 57
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
Gold - $13,000 0 11
Poland, III Republic before denomination
500000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
Nickel $90 $110 0 39
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 MW. Nickel
Copper-Nickel $15 $15 0 60
Poland, III Republic before denomination
50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari"
Gold - $64,000 0 3
Poland, III Republic before denomination
1000000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko"
Gold $1,400 $2,500 0 10
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
Nickel $120 $180 0 27
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992". Nickel
Gold - $14,000 0 5
Poland, III Republic before denomination
500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
Silver $150 $180 0 96
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
Silver $30 $50 0 43
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Bust portrait
Copper-Nickel $15 $20 0 48
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint"
Silver $20 $20 0 25
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic"
Copper-Nickel $70 - 0 10
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna"
Silver $45 $45 0 41
Poland, III Republic before denomination
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc"
Gold $17,000 $9,500 0 6
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
Silver $40 $50 0 46
Poland, III Republic before denomination
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994"
Silver $150 $180 0 89
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
Silver $40 $30 0 92
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising"
Gold - $61,000 0 5
Poland, III Republic before denomination
1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
Silver $35 $40 0 63
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)"
Silver $1,000 $920 0 68
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
Silver $25 $20 0 22
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'"
Nickel $100 $110 0 35
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941". Nickel
Gold $15,000 $7,600 0 9
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
Silver $25 $20 0 38
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair"
Gold $9,300 $9,500 0 15
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko"
Silver $25 $20 0 30
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'"
Copper-Nickel $25 - 0 27
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland"
Silver $45 $40 0 27
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940"
Nickel $910 $90 0 30
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3". Nickel
Nickel $90 $120 0 20
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari". Nickel
Copper-Nickel $25 - 0 8
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow"
Nickel $160 $140 0 35
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint". Nickel
Silver $35 $30 0 32
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940"
Gold $1,100 $1,700 0 18
Poland, III Republic before denomination
50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
Gold $930 $1,400 0 19
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search