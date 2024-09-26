Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of III Republic before denomination (1990-1995)

Total added coins: 152

Period of III Republic before denomination
Coin catalog III Republic before denomination 1990-1995
coin Сirculation
coin Commemorative (Gold)
coin Commemorative (Silver)
coin Commemorative (Copper-nickel)
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of III Republic before denomination

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Copper-Nickel - $50 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Copper-Nickel - $45 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
 Silver $45 $40 0 62Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3"
 Nickel plated steel $35 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
 Silver $35 $220 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
 Copper-Nickel $55 $35 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
 Gold $3,000 $3,500 0 53Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3"
 Silver $50 $45 0 107Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
 Gold - $60,000 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Nickel
 Nickel $250 $320 0 59Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
 Gold $830 $1,100 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Nickel
 Nickel $110 $130 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko"
 Silver $150 $180 0 91Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Nickel
 Nickel $190 $160 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
 Silver $970 $1,100 0 57Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
500000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
 Gold - $13,000 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 MW. Nickel
 Nickel $90 $110 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari"
 Copper-Nickel $15 $15 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
1000000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko"
 Gold - $64,000 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
 Gold $1,400 $2,500 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992". Nickel
 Nickel $120 $180 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
 Gold - $14,000 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
 Silver $150 $180 0 96Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Bust portrait
 Silver $30 $50 0 43Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint"
 Copper-Nickel $15 $20 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic"
 Silver $20 $20 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna"
 Copper-Nickel $70 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "UNESCO World Heritage Centre - Old City of Zamosc"
 Silver $45 $45 0 41Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
 Gold $17,000 $9,500 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
300000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994"
 Silver $40 $50 0 46Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
 Silver $150 $180 0 89Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising"
 Silver $40 $30 0 92Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
 Gold - $61,000 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)"
 Silver $35 $40 0 63Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski"
 Silver $1,000 $920 0 68Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'"
 Silver $25 $20 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Siege of Tobruk 1941". Nickel
 Nickel $100 $110 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin"
 Gold $15,000 $7,600 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1991 MW "70 years of the Poznan International Fair"
 Silver $25 $20 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko"
 Gold $9,300 $9,500 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
200000 Zlotych 1990 MW SW "Tadeusz Komorowski 'Bor'"
 Silver $25 $20 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland"
 Copper-Nickel $25 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1991 MW "Battle of Britain 1940"
 Silver $45 $40 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1991 MW "200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3". Nickel
 Nickel $910 $90 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR "200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari". Nickel
 Nickel $90 $120 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow"
 Copper-Nickel $25 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint". Nickel
 Nickel $160 $140 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Battles of Narvik 1940"
 Silver $35 $30 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union"
 Gold $1,100 $1,700 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold
 Gold $930 $1,400 0 19
