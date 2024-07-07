Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 520,000
  • Mintage PROOF 125,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Artemide Aste - July 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Aste - September 19, 2023
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

