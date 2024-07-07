Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 520,000
- Mintage PROOF 125,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
