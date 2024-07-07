100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

