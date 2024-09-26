Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver commemorative coins 100000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
100000 Zlotych 1990The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1990 520,000 125,000 0 621990 - - 0 16
100000 Zlotych 1990Fryderyk Chopin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1990 10,000 0 89
100000 Zlotych 1990200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1990 10,000 0 91
100000 Zlotych 1990Jozef Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1990 10,000 0 96
100000 Zlotych 1991Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1991 MW BCH 12,000 0 24
100000 Zlotych 1991Battles of Narvik 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1991 MW BCH 12,000 0 32
100000 Zlotych 1991Siege of Tobruk 1941
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1991 MW BCH 12,000 0 25
100000 Zlotych 1991Battle of Britain 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1991 MW 12,000 0 27
100000 Zlotych 1992Wojciech Korfanty
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1992 MW ET 30,000 0 30
100000 Zlotych 199460th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1994 MW ET 150,000 0 92
