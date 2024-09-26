Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver commemorative coins 100000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1990

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 520,000 125,000 0 621990 - - 0 16
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1990

Fryderyk Chopin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 10,000 0 89
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1990

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 10,000 0 91
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1990

Jozef Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 10,000 0 96
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1991

Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW BCH 12,000 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1991

Battles of Narvik 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW BCH 12,000 0 32
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1991

Siege of Tobruk 1941
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW BCH 12,000 0 25
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1991

Battle of Britain 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW 12,000 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1992

Wojciech Korfanty
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1992 MW ET 30,000 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

100000 Zlotych 1994

60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1994 MW ET 150,000 0 92
