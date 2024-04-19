Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1393 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF65 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

