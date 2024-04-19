100000 Zlotych 1991 MW BCH "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1991 "Major Henryk Dobrzanski 'Hubal'" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1393 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (14) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF65 (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Katz (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (2)