Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1992
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1992 "Wojciech Korfanty" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
