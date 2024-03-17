100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1992 "Wojciech Korfanty" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

