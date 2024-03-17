Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Wojciech Korfanty" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1992 "Wojciech Korfanty" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1992 "Wojciech Korfanty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

