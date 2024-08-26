Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1992
Circulation coins
Silver commemorative coins
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 81
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 63
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins (III Republic before denomination)
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992) Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 24
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 24
50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 20
Pattern coins (III Republic after denomination)
