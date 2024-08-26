Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1992

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 1992 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1992 MW
1 Zloty 1992 MW
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 50 Groszy 1992 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1992 MW
50 Groszy 1992 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 20 Groszy 1992 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1992 MW
20 Groszy 1992 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Groszy 1992 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1992 MW
10 Groszy 1992 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1992 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1992 MW
5 Groszy 1992 MW
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Grosze 1992 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 1992 MW
2 Grosze 1992 MW
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1992 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1992 MW
1 Grosz 1992 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 2

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 81
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH Convoy
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH Convoy
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH Convoy
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Stanislaw Staszic
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Stanislaw Staszic
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Stanislaw Staszic
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna Half-length portrait
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna Bust portrait
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Wojciech Korfanty
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Wojciech Korfanty
100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Wojciech Korfanty
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 30

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR 200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari
Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR 200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari
50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR 200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 10

Pattern coins (III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992) Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Stanislaw Staszic
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Stanislaw Staszic
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Stanislaw Staszic Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH Pattern Convoy
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH Pattern Convoy
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH Pattern Convoy Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna
200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Wojciech Korfanty
Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Wojciech Korfanty
100000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Wojciech Korfanty Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari
Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari
50000 Zlotych 1992 MW ANR Pattern 200th Anniversary of Order Virtuti Militari Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna
10000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET Pattern Ladislas III of Varna Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 39

Pattern coins (III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1992 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1992 Pattern
20 Groszy 1992 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search