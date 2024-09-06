Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Groszy 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 103,784,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1992 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1992 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1992 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

