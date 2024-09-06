Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1992 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
