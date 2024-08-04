Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 5 Groszy of III Republic after denomination - Poland
5 Groszy 1990-2017
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1990 MW 70,240,000 0 41991 MW 171,040,000 0 51992 MW 103,784,000 0 41993 MW 20,280,101 0 101998 MW 93,472,002 0 21999 MW 99,024,000 0 22000 MW 75,600,000 0 32001 MW 67,368,000 0 12002 MW 67,200,000 0 02003 MW 48,000,000 0 02004 MW 62,500,000 0 02005 MW 113,000,000 0 02006 MW 54,000,000 0 02007 MW 116,000,000 0 22008 MW 107,000,000 0 12009 MW 160,000,000 0 02010 MW 100,000,000 0 02011 MW 90,000,000 0 02012 MW 60,000,000 0 12013 MW Brass 88,000,000 0 02013 (l) Plated Steel 1,000,000 0 02014 MW Brass 15,000,000 0 02014 (l) Plated Steel 80,004,500 0 02015 (l) 115,050,000 0 02016 (l) 120,900,100 0 02017 MW 126,150,000 0 0
