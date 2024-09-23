5 Groszy 2001 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 2001 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 30. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)