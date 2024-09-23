Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 2013 (l). Plated Steel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Plated Steel

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Royal Mint (Wales)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

