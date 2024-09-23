Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 2013 (l). Plated Steel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Plated Steel
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 2013
- Mint Royal Mint (Wales)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 2013 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
