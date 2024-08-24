Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2013

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 2013 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2013 MW
1 Zloty 2013 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 2013 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2013 MW
50 Groszy 2013 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2013 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2013 MW
20 Groszy 2013 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2013 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2013 MW
10 Groszy 2013 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2013 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2013 MW
5 Groszy 2013 MW Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2013 (l)
Reverse 5 Groszy 2013 (l)
5 Groszy 2013 (l) Plated Steel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2013 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2013 MW
2 Grosze 2013 MW Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2013 (l)
Reverse 2 Grosze 2013 (l)
2 Grosze 2013 (l) Plated Steel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2013 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2013 MW
1 Grosz 2013 MW Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2013 (l)
Reverse 1 Grosz 2013 (l)
1 Grosz 2013 (l) Plated Steel
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW Bolesław I the Brave
500 Zlotych 2013 MW Bolesław I the Brave
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
500 Zlotych 2013 MW Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW Wladyslaw the Short
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW Wladyslaw the Short
500 Zlotych 2013 MW Wladyslaw the Short
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
200 Zlotych 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
200 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
200 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
200 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 1

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW Bolesław I the Brave
50 Zlotych 2013 MW Bolesław I the Brave
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
50 Zlotych 2013 MW Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW Wladyslaw the Short
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW Wladyslaw the Short
50 Zlotych 2013 MW Wladyslaw the Short
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW Kangaroo
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW Kangaroo
20 Zlotych 2013 MW Kangaroo
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW Bison
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW Bison
20 Zlotych 2013 MW Bison
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 150th Anniversary - January Revolt
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 150th Anniversary - January Revolt
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 150th Anniversary - January Revolt
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
10 Zlotych 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
10 Zlotych 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka Klippe
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave
5 Zlotych 2013 MW Denarius of Boleslaw I the Brave
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW Warta Poznan
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW Warta Poznan
5 Zlotych 2013 MW Warta Poznan
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2013 MW Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold
5 Zlotych 2013 MW Denarius of Boleslaw II the Bold
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 15

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Gdynia" Missile Boat
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Gdynia" Missile Boat
2 Zlote 2013 MW "Gdynia" Missile Boat
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 150th Anniversary - January Revolt
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 150th Anniversary - January Revolt
2 Zlote 2013 MW 150th Anniversary - January Revolt
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
2 Zlote 2013 MW 100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
2 Zlote 2013 MW 130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Warszawa" Guided-missile Destroyer
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Warszawa" Guided-missile Destroyer
2 Zlote 2013 MW "Warszawa" Guided-missile Destroyer
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Lublin" Class Minelayer-landing Ship
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Lublin" Class Minelayer-landing Ship
2 Zlote 2013 MW "Lublin" Class Minelayer-landing Ship
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW Warta Poznan
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW Warta Poznan
2 Zlote 2013 MW Warta Poznan
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Pulaski" Guided-missile Frigate
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW "Pulaski" Guided-missile Frigate
2 Zlote 2013 MW "Pulaski" Guided-missile Frigate
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
2 Zlote 2013 MW 100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
2 Zlote 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
2 Zlote 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW Bison
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW Bison
2 Zlote 2013 MW Bison
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
2 Zlote 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
Reverse 2 Zlote 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
2 Zlote 2013 MW Agnieszka Osiecka
Average price
Sales
0 0

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 2013 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
