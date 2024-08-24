Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2013
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 10
10 Zlotych 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 5
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2013 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Average price —
Sales
0 0
2 Zlote 2013 MW 50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Average price —
Sales
0 0
