Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2013 MW "50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2013 "50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395234 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105. Bidding took place July 18, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2013 "50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
