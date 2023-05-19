10 Zlotych 2013 MW "50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2013 "50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395234 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105. Bidding took place July 18, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)