20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2013 "Kangaroo" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375844 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 720. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)