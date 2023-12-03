Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2013 "Kangaroo" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375844 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 720. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2013 "Kangaroo", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
