Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,9252 oz) 28,7767 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2013 "Kangaroo" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375844 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 720. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2013 MW "Kangaroo" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2013 "Kangaroo", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

