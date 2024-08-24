Silver commemorative coins 20 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
20 Zlotych 1995Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
20 Zlotych 1995500 years of the Plock Province
20 Zlotych 1995Catfish
20 Zlotych 199550th Anniversary - United Nations
20 Zlotych 1995Lazienki Royal Palace
20 Zlotych 199575th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
20 Zlotych 1995Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU
20 Zlotych 1995XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996
20 Zlotych 1996Hedgehog
20 Zlotych 1996Lidzbark Castle
20 Zlotych 19961000 years of Gdansk
20 Zlotych 1996400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City
20 Zlotych 1997Stag Beetle
20 Zlotych 1997Pieskowa Skala Castle
20 Zlotych 1998Natterjack toad
20 Zlotych 1998The Kornik Castle
20 Zlotych 1998100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
20 Zlotych 1999Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski
20 Zlotych 1999Wolf
20 Zlotych 2000Hoopoe
20 Zlotych 2000Wilanow Palace
20 Zlotych 2001Salt-Mine in Wieliczk
20 Zlotych 2001Swallowtail butterfly
20 Zlotych 2001Amber Route
20 Zlotych 2001Christmas Caroling
20 Zlotych 2002Castle in Malbork
20 Zlotych 2002Jan Matejko
20 Zlotych 2002European pond turtle
20 Zlotych 2003European eel
20 Zlotych 2003Wet Monday
20 Zlotych 200325th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
20 Zlotych 2003Jacek Malczewski
20 Zlotych 2004In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto
20 Zlotych 200415 Years of the Senate
20 Zlotych 2004Harvest Festival
20 Zlotych 2004Stanislaw Wyspianski
20 Zlotych 2004Harbour porpoise
20 Zlotych 2005Eagle-owl
20 Zlotych 2005Tadeusz Makowski
20 Zlotych 2005350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
20 Zlotych 2006Alpine marmot
20 Zlotych 2006Ivan Kupala Day
20 Zlotych 2006Aleksander Gierymski
20 Zlotych 2006The Church in Haczow
20 Zlotych 2007Leon Wyczolkowski
20 Zlotych 2007Grey seal
20 Zlotych 2007Medieval Town of Torun
20 Zlotych 200865th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
20 Zlotych 2008Kazimierz Dolny
20 Zlotych 2008Peregrine falcon
20 Zlotych 200890th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
20 Zlotych 2009European green lizard
20 Zlotych 200965th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
20 Zlotych 2009Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
20 Zlotych 2009Wladyslaw Strzeminski
20 Zlotych 2010Lesser Horseshoe Bat
20 Zlotych 201075th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
20 Zlotych 2010Krzeszow
20 Zlotych 2010Artur Grottger
20 Zlotych 2011European Badge
20 Zlotych 2011Zofia Stryjenska
20 Zlotych 2011Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
20 Zlotych 2011Beatification of John Paul II
20 Zlotych 2012Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
20 Zlotych 2012UEFA European Football Championship
20 Zlotych 2012Krzemionki Opatowskie
20 Zlotych 2012Piotr Michalowski
20 Zlotych 2013Kangaroo
20 Zlotych 2013Bison
20 Zlotych 2014Polish konik horse
20 Zlotych 2014600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations
20 Zlotych 2014Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014
20 Zlotych 2014Jozef Chelmonski
20 Zlotych 2015Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki
20 Zlotych 2015Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high
20 Zlotych 2015Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski
20 Zlotych 2015The grosz of Casimir the Great
20 Zlotych 2015Honeybee
20 Zlotych 2015The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello
20 Zlotych 2016The ducat of Sigismund the Elder
20 Zlotych 2016Olga Boznanska
20 Zlotych 2016Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory
20 Zlotych 2017Battle of Zadworze
20 Zlotych 2017100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa
20 Zlotych 201735th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin
20 Zlotych 2017500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland
20 Zlotych 2017The thaler of Ladislas Vasa
20 Zlotych 2018Battle of Hodow
20 Zlotych 2018Boratynka. Tymf of John Casimir Vasa
20 Zlotych 2019450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin
20 Zlotych 2019Helena Modrzejewska
20 Zlotych 2019The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski
20 Zlotych 2019Battle of Wizna
20 Zlotych 2019140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow
20 Zlotych 2020The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III