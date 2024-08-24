Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver commemorative coins 20 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

20 Zlotych 1995

Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1995 MW NR 30,000 0 74
20 Zlotych 1995

500 years of the Plock Province
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW AN 15,000 0 55
20 Zlotych 1995

Catfish
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW NR 20,000 0 86
20 Zlotych 1995

50th Anniversary - United Nations
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW ET 20,000 0 57
20 Zlotych 1995

Lazienki Royal Palace
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW ET 20,000 0 69
20 Zlotych 1995

75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW ET 20,000 0 51
20 Zlotych 1995

Nicolaus Copernicus - ECU
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW RK 15,000 0 78
20 Zlotych 1995

XXVI summer Olympic Games - Atlanta 1996
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW RK 16,700 1 101
20 Zlotych 1996

Hedgehog
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW NR 18,000 0 97
20 Zlotych 1996

Lidzbark Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW AN 15,000 0 42
20 Zlotych 1996

1000 years of Gdansk
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW ET 20,000 0 39
20 Zlotych 1996

400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW RK 16,500 1 78
20 Zlotych 1997

Stag Beetle
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW 15,000 0 78
20 Zlotych 1997

Pieskowa Skala Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW 15,100 0 57
20 Zlotych 1998

Natterjack toad
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 20,000 0 81
20 Zlotych 1998

The Kornik Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW EO 20,000 0 62
20 Zlotych 1998

100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW RK 20,000 0 71
20 Zlotych 1999

Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW RK 15,000 0 43
20 Zlotych 1999

Wolf
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW NR 21,000 0 76
20 Zlotych 2000

Hoopoe
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW NR 24,000 0 64
20 Zlotych 2000

Wilanow Palace
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW AN 24,000 0 49
20 Zlotych 2001

Salt-Mine in Wieliczk
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 25,000 0 38
20 Zlotych 2001

Swallowtail butterfly
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW AN 27,000 0 69
20 Zlotych 2001

Amber Route
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW ET 30,000 0 101
20 Zlotych 2001

Christmas Caroling
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 55,000 0 88
20 Zlotych 2002

Castle in Malbork
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW NR 51,000 0 69
20 Zlotych 2002

Jan Matejko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 57,000 0 40
20 Zlotych 2002

European pond turtle
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW 35,000 0 68
20 Zlotych 2003

European eel
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 0 48
20 Zlotych 2003

Wet Monday
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW 44,000 0 35
20 Zlotych 2003

25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 83,000 0 47
20 Zlotych 2003

Jacek Malczewski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 64,000 1 43
20 Zlotych 2004

In Memory of Victims in Łódź Ghetto
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW ET 64,000 0 54
20 Zlotych 2004

15 Years of the Senate
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW AN 67,000 0 55
20 Zlotych 2004

Harvest Festival
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 74,000 0 39
20 Zlotych 2004

Stanislaw Wyspianski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW RK 80,000 0 32
20 Zlotych 2004

Harbour porpoise
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW UW 56,000 0 64
20 Zlotych 2005

Eagle-owl
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW AN 61,000 0 55
20 Zlotych 2005

Tadeusz Makowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 70,000 0 38
20 Zlotych 2005

350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 69,000 0 20
20 Zlotych 2006

Alpine marmot
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW AN 60,000 0 39
20 Zlotych 2006

Ivan Kupala Day
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW RK 65,000 0 15
20 Zlotych 2006

Aleksander Gierymski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW NR 66,000 0 40
20 Zlotych 2006

The Church in Haczow
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2006 MW UW 0 28
20 Zlotych 2007

Leon Wyczolkowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW EO 56,000 0 23
20 Zlotych 2007

Grey seal
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 58,000 0 40
20 Zlotych 2007

Medieval Town of Torun
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW AN 58,000 0 19
20 Zlotych 2008

65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2008 MW UW 0 53
20 Zlotych 2008

Kazimierz Dolny
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 EO 125,000 2 54
20 Zlotych 2008

Peregrine falcon
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW NR 107,000 0 78
20 Zlotych 2008

90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW EO 110,000 0 52
20 Zlotych 2009

European green lizard
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW RK 100,000 0 42
20 Zlotych 2009

65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW ET 50,000 0 21
20 Zlotych 2009

Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW 100,000 0 22
20 Zlotych 2009

Wladyslaw Strzeminski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW ET 100,000 0 30
20 Zlotych 2010

Lesser Horseshoe Bat
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW 100,000 0 30
20 Zlotych 2010

75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW 100,000 0 23
20 Zlotych 2010

Krzeszow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 80,000 0 11
20 Zlotych 2010

Artur Grottger
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW NR 100,000 0 7
20 Zlotych 2011

European Badge
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 80,000 0 28
20 Zlotych 2011

Zofia Stryjenska
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW UW 50,000 0 6
20 Zlotych 2011

Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 50,000 0 13
20 Zlotych 2011

Beatification of John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW ET 80,000 0 15
20 Zlotych 2012

Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW GP 40,000 0 7
20 Zlotych 2012

UEFA European Football Championship
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW 35,000 0 15
20 Zlotych 2012

Krzemionki Opatowskie
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW ET 45,000 0 10
20 Zlotych 2012

Piotr Michalowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW 30,000 0 11
20 Zlotych 2013

Kangaroo
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 10,000 0 7
20 Zlotych 2013

Bison
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 35,000 0 19
20 Zlotych 2014

Polish konik horse
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 45,000 0 23
20 Zlotych 2014

600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 10,000 0 3
20 Zlotych 2014

Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 35,000 0 16
20 Zlotych 2014

Jozef Chelmonski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 30,000 0 5
20 Zlotych 2015

Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 30,000 0 16
20 Zlotych 2015

Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 20,000 0 27
20 Zlotych 2015

Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 30,000 0 9
20 Zlotych 2015

The grosz of Casimir the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 20,000 0 31
20 Zlotych 2015

Honeybee
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 35,000 0 32
20 Zlotych 2015

The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 20,000 0 31
20 Zlotych 2016

The ducat of Sigismund the Elder
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 22
20 Zlotych 2016

Olga Boznanska
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 5
20 Zlotych 2016

Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 20
20 Zlotych 2017

Battle of Zadworze
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 18,000 0 13
20 Zlotych 2017

100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 18,000 0 31
20 Zlotych 2017

35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 9
20 Zlotych 2017

500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 20,000 0 4
20 Zlotych 2017

The thaler of Ladislas Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 18,000 0 21
20 Zlotych 2018

Battle of Hodow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 18,000 0 5
20 Zlotych 2018

Boratynka. Tymf of John Casimir Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 18,000 0 19
20 Zlotych 2019

450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 6
20 Zlotych 2019

Helena Modrzejewska
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 16,000 0 4
20 Zlotych 2019

The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 11
20 Zlotych 2019

Battle of Wizna
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 2
20 Zlotych 2019

140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 6
20 Zlotych 2020

The Gdansk Zloty of Augustus III
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 12,000 0 6
