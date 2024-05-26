20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5229 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

