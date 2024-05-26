Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET "65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2009 "65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5229 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
