Coins of Poland 2009
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 9
37 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 29
Silver commemorative coins
20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET 65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 21
20 Zlotych 2009 MW Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 22
10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 13
10 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 17
10 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Average price —
Sales
0 1
2 Zlote 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Average price —
Sales
0 0
2 Zlote 2009 MW NR Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Bullion coins
