Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2009

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2009 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2009 MW
5 Zlotych 2009 MW
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW
2 Zlote 2009 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 2009 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2009 MW
1 Zloty 2009 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 2009 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2009 MW
50 Groszy 2009 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2009 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2009 MW
20 Groszy 2009 MW
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 2009 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2009 MW
10 Groszy 2009 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2009 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2009 MW
5 Groszy 2009 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2009 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2009 MW
2 Grosze 2009 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2009 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2009 MW
1 Grosz 2009 MW
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 4

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK Warsaw - September 1939
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK Warsaw - September 1939
200 Zlotych 2009 MW KK Warsaw - September 1939
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
200 Zlotych 2009 MW ET 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
200 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
200 Zlotych 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 37 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Reverse 37 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
37 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Reverse 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 24

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK European green lizard
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK European green lizard
20 Zlotych 2009 MW RK European green lizard
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET 65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET 65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET 65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
20 Zlotych 2009 MW Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET Wladyslaw Strzeminski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET Wladyslaw Strzeminski
20 Zlotych 2009 MW ET Wladyslaw Strzeminski
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW Wielun - September 1939
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW Wielun - September 1939
10 Zlotych 2009 MW Wielun - September 1939
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
10 Zlotych 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
10 Zlotych 2009 MW 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen Klippe
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR Tadeusz Gajcy
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR Tadeusz Gajcy
10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR Tadeusz Gajcy
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
10 Zlotych 2009 MW NR Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK 95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK 95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
10 Zlotych 2009 MW RK 95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
10 Zlotych 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
10 Zlotych 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW 70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW 70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
10 Zlotych 2009 MW UW 70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 9

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
2 Zlote 2009 MW UW 90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW ET 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW ET 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
2 Zlote 2009 MW ET 180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW RK European green lizard
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW RK European green lizard
2 Zlote 2009 MW RK European green lizard
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
2 Zlote 2009 MW UW Elections of 4 June 1989
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
2 Zlote 2009 MW RK Czeslaw Niemen
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
2 Zlote 2009 MW Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW 95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW 95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
2 Zlote 2009 MW 95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW ET 65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW ET 65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
2 Zlote 2009 MW ET 65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 KK Westerplatte - September 1939
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 KK Westerplatte - September 1939
2 Zlote 2009 KK Westerplatte - September 1939
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
2 Zlote 2009 MW KK 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
2 Zlote 2009 MW 25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW NR Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW NR Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
2 Zlote 2009 MW NR Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW ET Wladyslaw Strzeminski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW ET Wladyslaw Strzeminski
2 Zlote 2009 MW ET Wladyslaw Strzeminski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW 70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW 70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
2 Zlote 2009 MW 70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW Czestochowa
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW Czestochowa
2 Zlote 2009 MW Czestochowa
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW AN Jedrzejow
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW AN Jedrzejow
2 Zlote 2009 MW AN Jedrzejow
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW Trzebnica
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW Trzebnica
2 Zlote 2009 MW Trzebnica
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
Reverse 2 Zlote 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
2 Zlote 2009 MW AN Winged hussars
Average price
Sales
0 0

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 2009 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2

Pattern coins

Obverse 1 Zloty 2009 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 2009 Pattern
1 Zloty 2009 Pattern Copper
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Zloty 2009 Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 2009 Pattern
1 Zloty 2009 Pattern Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2009 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 2009 Pattern
20 Groszy 2009 Pattern Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2009 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 2009 Pattern
5 Groszy 2009 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search