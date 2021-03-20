Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 2009 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 2009 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 2009 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 338,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2009 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 2009 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2009 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 1 Grosz
