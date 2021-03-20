Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 2009 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2009 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
For the sale of 1 Grosz 2009 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
