1 Grosz 2009 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2009 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2839 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition XF (4)