Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 1 Grosz of III Republic after denomination - Poland
1 Grosz 1990-2017
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1990 MW 29,140,000 0 71991 MW 79,000,000 0 11992 MW 362,000,000 0 21993 MW 80,780,000 0 01995 MW 102,280,109 0 21997 MW 103,080,002 0 01998 MW 255,830,003 0 21999 MW 204,470,000 0 12000 MW 211,410,000 0 22001 MW 210,000,020 0 02002 MW 240,000,000 0 02003 MW 250,000,000 0 12004 MW 300,000,000 0 32005 MW 375,000,000 0 42006 MW 184,000,000 0 12007 MW 330,000,000 0 22008 MW 316,000,000 0 02009 MW 338,000,000 0 42010 MW 150,000,000 0 02011 MW 270,000,000 0 02012 MW 365,000,000 0 12013 MW Brass 323,000,000 0 02013 (l) Plated Steel 1,000,000 0 02014 MW Brass 86,000,000 0 02014 (l) Plated Steel 333,924,900 0 12015 (l) 388,560,000 0 02016 (l) 266,011,103 0 02017 MW 391,200,000 0 0
