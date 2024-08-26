Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 2007 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 330,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2007 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1912 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 2007 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

