1 Grosz 2007 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2007 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1912 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)