Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2007
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 17
200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 17
200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 19
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Average price 4 $
Sales
0 2
