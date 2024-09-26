Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2007

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW
2 Zlote 2007 MW
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 20 Groszy 2007 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2007 MW
20 Groszy 2007 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2007 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2007 MW
10 Groszy 2007 MW
Average price 5 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Groszy 2007 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2007 MW
5 Groszy 2007 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Grosze 2007 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2007 MW
2 Grosze 2007 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2007 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2007 MW
1 Grosz 2007 MW
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 2

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
200 Zlotych 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
200 Zlotych 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
200 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
100 Zlotych 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 9

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO Leon Wyczolkowski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO Leon Wyczolkowski
20 Zlotych 2007 MW EO Leon Wyczolkowski
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK Grey seal
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK Grey seal
20 Zlotych 2007 MW RK Grey seal
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW AN Medieval Town of Torun
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2007 MW AN Medieval Town of Torun
20 Zlotych 2007 MW AN Medieval Town of Torun
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
10 Zlotych 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET Arctowski and Dobrowolski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET Arctowski and Dobrowolski
10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET Arctowski and Dobrowolski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
10 Zlotych 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR Ignacy Domeyko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR Ignacy Domeyko
10 Zlotych 2007 MW NR Ignacy Domeyko
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
10 Zlotych 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
10 Zlotych 2007 MW History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 20

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW AN Kwidzyn
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW AN Kwidzyn
2 Zlote 2007 MW AN Kwidzyn
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Grey seal
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Grey seal
2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Grey seal
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
2 Zlote 2007 MW ET 75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Ignacy Domeyko
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Ignacy Domeyko
2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Ignacy Domeyko
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
2 Zlote 2007 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
2 Zlote 2007 MW RK 750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Average price 4 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW ET Arctowski and Dobrowolski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW ET Arctowski and Dobrowolski
2 Zlote 2007 MW ET Arctowski and Dobrowolski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
2 Zlote 2007 MW The Mounted Knight
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
2 Zlote 2007 MW UW 125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Stargard Szczecinski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Stargard Szczecinski
2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Stargard Szczecinski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Brzeg
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Brzeg
2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Brzeg
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Lomza
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Lomza
2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Lomza
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Plock
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Plock
2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Plock
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Przemysl
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Przemysl
2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Przemysl
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW ET Raciborz
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW ET Raciborz
2 Zlote 2007 MW ET Raciborz
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Slupsk
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Slupsk
2 Zlote 2007 MW NR Slupsk
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Swidnica
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Swidnica
2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Swidnica
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW AN Medieval Town of Torun
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW AN Medieval Town of Torun
2 Zlote 2007 MW AN Medieval Town of Torun
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Gorzow Wielkopolski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Gorzow Wielkopolski
2 Zlote 2007 MW RK Gorzow Wielkopolski
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Klodzko
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Klodzko
2 Zlote 2007 MW UW Klodzko
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Tarnow
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Tarnow
2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Tarnow
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Leon Wyczolkowski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Leon Wyczolkowski
2 Zlote 2007 MW EO Leon Wyczolkowski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2007 RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Reverse 2 Zlote 2007 RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
2 Zlote 2007 RK 125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Average price
Sales
0 0

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 2007 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 1
