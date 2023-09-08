Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 58,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

