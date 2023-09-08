Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
