10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (12) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)