Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2007 MW RK "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 58,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2007
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2007 "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Seller Stare Monety
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Seller Stare Monety
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Seller Numis Poland
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Seller COINSNET
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2007 "750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

