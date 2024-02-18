2 Zlote 2007 MW RK "Grey seal" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2007 "Grey seal" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place August 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3)