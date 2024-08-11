Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Brass commemorative coins 2 Zlote of III Republic after denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1996

Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1996 MW ET 200,000 0 164
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1996

Hedgehog
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1996 MW NR 300,000 0 105
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1996

Lidzbark Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1996 MW AN 300,000 0 45
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1996

Henryk Sienkiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1996 MW RK 300,000 0 59
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1997

Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1997 MW ET 315,000 0 64
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1997

Stag Beetle
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1997 MW 315,000 0 69
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1997

Pieskowa Skala Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1997 MW NR 315,000 0 64
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1997

200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1997 MW NR 420,000 0 26
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1998

XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1998 MW RK 400,000 0 22
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1998

Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 400,000 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1998

Natterjack toad
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 400,000 0 42
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1998

100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1998 MW RK 400,000 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1998

The Kornik Castle
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1998 MW EO 400,000 0 28
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1998

90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 400,000 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1998

200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 420,000 0 23
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

Wolf
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW NR 420,000 0 45
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 420,000 0 13
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

Poland's accession to NATO
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW 400,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW 420,000 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 420,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW NR 420,000 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

Wladyslaw IV
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 500,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 1999

Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1999 MW RK 450,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW EO 1,500,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW RK 450,000 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

Hoopoe
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW NR 500,000 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

1000 years of Wroclaw
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW NR 500,000 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

Wilanow Palace
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW AN 500,000 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW RK 750,000 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

John II Casimir
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW ET 450,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2000

30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2000 MW ET 750,000 0 15
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

Michal Siedlecki
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW ET 600,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

Christmas Caroling
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 600,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

Salt-Mine in Wieliczk
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 500,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

Amber Route
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW 500,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

15 Years of the Constitutional Court
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW AN 500,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

Swallowtail butterfly
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW AN 600,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW EO 1,200,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW ET 500,000 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2001

XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 600,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2002

European pond turtle
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW AN 750,000 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2002

Bronislaw Malinowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 680,000 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2002

World Football Cup 2002
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW RK 1,000,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2002

Augustus II the Strong
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 620,000 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2002

General Wladyslaw Anders
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW AN 680,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2002

Castle in Malbork
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW NR 680,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2002

Jan Matejko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 700,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

European eel
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 450,000 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW RK 2,500,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

750 years of Poznan
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW UW 600,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

Wet Monday
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW 600,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW NR 600,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

General Stanislaw Maczek
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW AN 700,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 2,000,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 600,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2003

Jacek Malczewski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2003 MW ET 600,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW AN 800,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Poland's Accession to the European Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW ET 1,000,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Lower Silesian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 700,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 750,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Lubusz Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 820,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Lodz Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 920,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Lesser Poland Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW AN 920,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Masovian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 920,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Subcarpathian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 920,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Podlaskie Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Pomeranian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Silesian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 960,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW ET 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

General Stanislaw Sosabowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW RK 850,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

85 Years of the Police
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 760,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

15 Years of the Senate
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW AN 760,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Aleksander Czekanowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 700,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Harvest Festival
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 850,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 850,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Stanislaw Wyspianski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW RK 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW UW 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Harbour porpoise
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 800,000 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Opole Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2004

Lublin Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2004 MW 820,000 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Eagle-owl
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW AN 990,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW AN 920,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW RK 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 4,000,000 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 850,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Kolobrzeg
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW RK 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Wloclawek
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW RK 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 990,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Tadeusz Makowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Greater Poland Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 940,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

West Pomeranian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2005 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Gniezno
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 ET 1,250,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW EO 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW EO 850,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

West Pomeranian Voivodeship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2005

Cieszyn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 1,100,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Ivan Kupala Day
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Alpine marmot
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW AN 1,400,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Bochnia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Chelm
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW ET 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Chelmno
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW EO 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Elbing
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW NR 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

The Church in Haczow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW UW 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Legnica
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW AN 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Pszczyna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW EO 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Sandomierz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW UW 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Jaroslaw
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW AN 1,200,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Zagan
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW UW 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Nysa
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW EO 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

30 years of June 1976 protests
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW EO 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Nowy Sacz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW NR 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW NR 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Aleksander Gierymski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW NR 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW ET 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

Kalisz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW 1,100,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW RK 1,200,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW UW 1,200,000 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2006

100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2006 MW ET 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Kwidzyn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW AN 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Grey seal
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 1,000,000 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW ET 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Ignacy Domeyko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW NR 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW AN 900,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 900,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Arctowski and Dobrowolski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW ET 900,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

The Mounted Knight
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW 900,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW UW 900,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Stargard Szczecinski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW NR 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Brzeg
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW UW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Lomza
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW EO 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Plock
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Przemysl
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW UW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Raciborz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW ET 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Slupsk
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW NR 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Swidnica
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW EO 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Medieval Town of Torun
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW AN 900,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Gorzow Wielkopolski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Klodzko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW UW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Tarnow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW EO 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

Leon Wyczolkowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 MW EO 900,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2007

125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2007 RK 990,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Piotrkow Trybunalski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW ET 1,100,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Peregrine falcon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW NR 1,600,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

40th Anniversary - March 1968
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW AN 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Lowicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW RK 1,100,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Konin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW AN 1,100,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW UW 1,750,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW KK 1,510,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Siberian Exiles
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW ET 1,500,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Kazimierz Dolny
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW EO 1,380,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW UW 2,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Bronislaw Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW NR 1,100,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW EO 1,200,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW RK 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW NR 1,200,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2008 MW 1,100,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2008

Bielsko-Biala
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2008 MW UW 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW UW 1,200,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW ET 1,300,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

European green lizard
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW RK 1,700,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Elections of 4 June 1989
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW UW 1,300,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Czeslaw Niemen
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW RK 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

65th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW ET 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Westerplatte - September 1939
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 KK 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW KK 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW 1,500,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW NR 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Wladyslaw Strzeminski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW ET 1,300,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Czestochowa
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2009 MW 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Jedrzejow
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2009 MW AN 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Trzebnica
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2009 MW 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2009

Winged hussars
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2009 MW AN 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW ET 1,400,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Chevau-Léger
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW AN 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW UW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Lesser Horseshoe Bat
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW AN 1,700,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

100 years of Polish Scouting Association
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW KK 1,100,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Krzysztof Komeda
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW NR 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW KK 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Battle of Grunwald
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW 1,200,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW UW 1,400,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Benedykt Dybowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW 1,200,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Krzeszow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Artur Grottger
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW NR 1,300,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Kalwaria Zebrzydowska
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW ET 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Old Town in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW AN 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Trzemeszno
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW ET 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Gorlice
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Miechow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW ET 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2010

Katowice
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2010 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

European Badge
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW 1,500,000 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Zofia Stryjenska
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW ET 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Beatification of John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW ET 1,000,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Uhlan of the Second Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW RK 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Gdynia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

300th Anniversary - Warsaw Pilgrimage to Jasna Gora
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW KK 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW RK 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Mlawa
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW NR 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Silesian Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW GP 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Poznan
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW AN 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

100 years of Blind Society for the Protection
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Ferdynand Ossendowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW KK 900,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Polonia Warszawa
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW GP 800,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW NR 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Lodz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW ET 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW AN 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2011

Kalisz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2011 MW AN 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW KK 700,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

The Ulma, Kowalski and Baranek Families
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW GP 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

50 Years of the Third Programme of the Polish Radio
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

Stefan Banach
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW RK 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

"Blyskawica" Destroyer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW ET 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

UEFA European Football Championship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 1,000,000 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

Polish Olympic Team - London 2012
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 1,000,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

Krzemionki Opatowskie
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW ET 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

"Orzel" Submarine
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW AN 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW NR 8,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

"Dragon" Light cruiser
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

Piotr Michalowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2012

"Piorun" Destroyer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2012 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

"Gdynia" Missile Boat
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

150th Anniversary - January Revolt
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

"Warszawa" Guided-missile Destroyer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

"Lublin" Class Minelayer-landing Ship
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

Warta Poznan
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

"Pulaski" Guided-missile Frigate
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

Bison
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 1,000,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2013

Agnieszka Osiecka
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2014

Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2014

Polish konik horse
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 800,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2014

100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 700,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2 Zlote 2014

Canonisation of John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 1,600,000 0 1
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination All Polish coins Polish coins 2 Zlote
