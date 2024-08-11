Brass commemorative coins 2 Zlote of III Republic after denomination - Poland
2 Zlote 1996Sigismund II Augustus
2 Zlote 1996Hedgehog
2 Zlote 1996Lidzbark Castle
2 Zlote 1996Henryk Sienkiewicz
2 Zlote 1997Stephen Bathory
2 Zlote 1997Stag Beetle
2 Zlote 1997Pieskowa Skala Castle
2 Zlote 1997200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki
2 Zlote 1998XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
2 Zlote 1998Sigismund III Vasa
2 Zlote 1998Natterjack toad
2 Zlote 1998100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
2 Zlote 1998The Kornik Castle
2 Zlote 199890th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
2 Zlote 1998200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
2 Zlote 1999Wolf
2 Zlote 1999150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death
2 Zlote 1999Poland's accession to NATO
2 Zlote 1999100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death
2 Zlote 1999500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski
2 Zlote 1999150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death
2 Zlote 1999Wladyslaw IV
2 Zlote 1999Potocki Palace in Radzyn Podlaski
2 Zlote 2000The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
2 Zlote 2000The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
2 Zlote 2000Hoopoe
2 Zlote 20001000 years of Wroclaw
2 Zlote 2000Wilanow Palace
2 Zlote 2000The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
2 Zlote 2000John II Casimir
2 Zlote 200030th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
2 Zlote 2001Michal Siedlecki
2 Zlote 2001Christmas Caroling
2 Zlote 2001Salt-Mine in Wieliczk
2 Zlote 2001Amber Route
2 Zlote 200115 Years of the Constitutional Court
2 Zlote 2001Swallowtail butterfly
2 Zlote 2001100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth
2 Zlote 2001John III Sobieski
2 Zlote 2001XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition
2 Zlote 2002European pond turtle
2 Zlote 2002Bronislaw Malinowski
2 Zlote 2002World Football Cup 2002
2 Zlote 2002Augustus II the Strong
2 Zlote 2002General Wladyslaw Anders
2 Zlote 2002Castle in Malbork
2 Zlote 2002Jan Matejko
2 Zlote 2003European eel
2 Zlote 200310 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
2 Zlote 2003750 years of Poznan
2 Zlote 2003Wet Monday
2 Zlote 2003150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
2 Zlote 2003General Stanislaw Maczek
2 Zlote 200325th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
2 Zlote 2003Stanislaw I Leszczynski
2 Zlote 2003Jacek Malczewski
2 Zlote 2004History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
2 Zlote 2004Poland's Accession to the European Union
2 Zlote 2004Lower Silesian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Lubusz Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Lodz Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Lesser Poland Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Masovian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Subcarpathian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Podlaskie Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Pomeranian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Silesian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 200460th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
2 Zlote 2004General Stanislaw Sosabowski
2 Zlote 200485 Years of the Police
2 Zlote 200415 Years of the Senate
2 Zlote 2004Aleksander Czekanowski
2 Zlote 2004Harvest Festival
2 Zlote 2004100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy
2 Zlote 2004Stanislaw Wyspianski
2 Zlote 2004XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004
2 Zlote 2004Harbour porpoise
2 Zlote 2004Opole Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2004Lublin Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005Eagle-owl
2 Zlote 2005History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
2 Zlote 2005Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
2 Zlote 2005350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora
2 Zlote 2005John Paul II
2 Zlote 2005The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
2 Zlote 2005Kolobrzeg
2 Zlote 2005Wloclawek
2 Zlote 2005Stanislaw August Poniatowski
2 Zlote 2005Tadeusz Makowski
2 Zlote 200560th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
2 Zlote 2005Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005Greater Poland Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005West Pomeranian Voivodeship
2 Zlote 2005Gniezno
2 Zlote 2005500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
2 Zlote 2005Cieszyn
2 Zlote 2006Ivan Kupala Day
2 Zlote 2006Alpine marmot
2 Zlote 2006Bochnia
2 Zlote 2006Chelm
2 Zlote 2006Chelmno
2 Zlote 2006Elbing
2 Zlote 2006The Church in Haczow
2 Zlote 2006Legnica
2 Zlote 2006Pszczyna
2 Zlote 2006Sandomierz
2 Zlote 2006Jaroslaw
2 Zlote 2006Zagan
2 Zlote 2006Nysa
2 Zlote 200630 years of June 1976 protests
2 Zlote 2006Nowy Sacz
2 Zlote 2006500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
2 Zlote 2006Aleksander Gierymski
2 Zlote 2006History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
2 Zlote 2006Kalisz
2 Zlote 2006History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
2 Zlote 2006XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
2 Zlote 2006The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
2 Zlote 2006100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
2 Zlote 2007Kwidzyn
2 Zlote 2007Grey seal
2 Zlote 200775 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
2 Zlote 2007Ignacy Domeyko
2 Zlote 2007History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
2 Zlote 2007750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
2 Zlote 2007Arctowski and Dobrowolski
2 Zlote 2007The Mounted Knight
2 Zlote 2007125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
2 Zlote 2007Stargard Szczecinski
2 Zlote 2007Brzeg
2 Zlote 2007Lomza
2 Zlote 2007Plock
2 Zlote 2007Przemysl
2 Zlote 2007Raciborz
2 Zlote 2007Slupsk
2 Zlote 2007Swidnica
2 Zlote 2007Medieval Town of Torun
2 Zlote 2007Gorzow Wielkopolski
2 Zlote 2007Klodzko
2 Zlote 2007Tarnow
2 Zlote 2007Leon Wyczolkowski
2 Zlote 2007125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
2 Zlote 2008Piotrkow Trybunalski
2 Zlote 2008Peregrine falcon
2 Zlote 200840th Anniversary - March 1968
2 Zlote 2008Lowicz
2 Zlote 2008Konin
2 Zlote 200865th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
2 Zlote 200810th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
2 Zlote 2008Siberian Exiles
2 Zlote 2008Kazimierz Dolny
2 Zlote 2008XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
2 Zlote 2008Bronislaw Pilsudski
2 Zlote 200890th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
2 Zlote 2008450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
2 Zlote 2008400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
2 Zlote 200890th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
2 Zlote 2008Bielsko-Biala
2 Zlote 200990th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
2 Zlote 2009180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
2 Zlote 2009European green lizard
2 Zlote 2009Elections of 4 June 1989
2 Zlote 2009Czeslaw Niemen
2 Zlote 2009Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
2 Zlote 200995th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
2 Zlote 200965th Anniversary of the Liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto
2 Zlote 2009Westerplatte - September 1939
2 Zlote 2009100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
2 Zlote 200925th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
2 Zlote 2009Irena Sendlerowa, Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and Sister Matylda Getter
2 Zlote 2009Wladyslaw Strzeminski
2 Zlote 200970th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
2 Zlote 2009Czestochowa
2 Zlote 2009Jedrzejow
2 Zlote 2009Trzebnica
2 Zlote 2009Winged hussars
2 Zlote 201065th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
2 Zlote 2010Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
2 Zlote 2010Chevau-Léger
2 Zlote 2010Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
2 Zlote 2010Lesser Horseshoe Bat
2 Zlote 2010100 years of Polish Scouting Association
2 Zlote 2010Krzysztof Komeda
2 Zlote 201095th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
2 Zlote 2010Battle of Grunwald
2 Zlote 201075th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw
2 Zlote 2010Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
2 Zlote 2010Benedykt Dybowski
2 Zlote 2010Krzeszow
2 Zlote 2010Artur Grottger
2 Zlote 2010Kalwaria Zebrzydowska
2 Zlote 2010Old Town in Warsaw
2 Zlote 2010Trzemeszno
2 Zlote 2010Gorlice
2 Zlote 2010Miechow
2 Zlote 2010Katowice
2 Zlote 2011European Badge
2 Zlote 2011Zofia Stryjenska
2 Zlote 201130th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)
2 Zlote 2011Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
2 Zlote 2011Beatification of John Paul II
2 Zlote 2011Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU
2 Zlote 2011Uhlan of the Second Republic
2 Zlote 2011Gdynia
2 Zlote 2011300th Anniversary - Warsaw Pilgrimage to Jasna Gora
2 Zlote 2011100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz
2 Zlote 2011Mlawa
2 Zlote 201170th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death
2 Zlote 2011Silesian Uprising
2 Zlote 2011Poznan
2 Zlote 2011100 years of Blind Society for the Protection
2 Zlote 2011Ferdynand Ossendowski
2 Zlote 2011Polonia Warszawa
2 Zlote 2011Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski
2 Zlote 2011Lodz
2 Zlote 201220th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
2 Zlote 2012150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland
2 Zlote 2012The Ulma, Kowalski and Baranek Families
2 Zlote 201250 Years of the Third Programme of the Polish Radio
2 Zlote 2012Stefan Banach
2 Zlote 2012"Blyskawica" Destroyer
2 Zlote 2012150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw
2 Zlote 2012UEFA European Football Championship
2 Zlote 2012Polish Olympic Team - London 2012
2 Zlote 2012Krzemionki Opatowskie
2 Zlote 2012"Orzel" Submarine
2 Zlote 2012100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
2 Zlote 2012"Dragon" Light cruiser
2 Zlote 2012Piotr Michalowski
2 Zlote 2012"Piorun" Destroyer
2 Zlote 2013"Gdynia" Missile Boat
2 Zlote 2013150th Anniversary - January Revolt
2 Zlote 2013100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
2 Zlote 2013130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
2 Zlote 2013"Warszawa" Guided-missile Destroyer
2 Zlote 2013"Lublin" Class Minelayer-landing Ship
2 Zlote 2013Warta Poznan
2 Zlote 2013"Pulaski" Guided-missile Frigate
2 Zlote 2013100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
2 Zlote 2013200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
2 Zlote 201350th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
2 Zlote 2013Bison
2 Zlote 2013200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
2 Zlote 2013Agnieszka Osiecka
2 Zlote 2014Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
2 Zlote 2014Polish konik horse
2 Zlote 2014100th Birthday of Jan Karski
2 Zlote 2014Canonisation of John Paul II