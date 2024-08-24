Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2011 "Polonia Warszawa" with mark MW GP. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place September 7, 2023.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2011 "Polonia Warszawa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
