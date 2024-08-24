2 Zlote 2011 MW GP "Polonia Warszawa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2011 "Polonia Warszawa" with mark MW GP. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place September 7, 2023.

