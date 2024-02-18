Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2006 MW AN "Legnica" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN "Legnica" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN "Legnica" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "Legnica" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN "Legnica" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 "Legnica", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

