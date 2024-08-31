Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2006
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 18
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006 Snowboard
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 27
10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006 Figure skating
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
10 Zlotych 2006 MW 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2006 MW NR 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Bullion coins
Pattern coins
Category
Year
Search