Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2006

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW
2 Zlote 2006 MW
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 20 Groszy 2006 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2006 MW
20 Groszy 2006 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2006 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2006 MW
10 Groszy 2006 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2006 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2006 MW
5 Groszy 2006 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2006 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2006 MW
2 Grosze 2006 MW
Average price 5 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 2006 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2006 MW
1 Grosz 2006 MW
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 1

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
200 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
200 Zlotych 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 26

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN Alpine marmot
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN Alpine marmot
20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN Alpine marmot
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK Ivan Kupala Day
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK Ivan Kupala Day
20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK Ivan Kupala Day
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR Aleksander Gierymski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR Aleksander Gierymski
20 Zlotych 2006 MW NR Aleksander Gierymski
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The Church in Haczow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The Church in Haczow
20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The Church in Haczow
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW EO 30 years of June 1976 protests
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW EO 30 years of June 1976 protests
10 Zlotych 2006 MW EO 30 years of June 1976 protests
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
10 Zlotych 2006 MW AN History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006 Snowboard
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006 Figure skating
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
10 Zlotych 2006 MW 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 18

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW Ivan Kupala Day
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW Ivan Kupala Day
2 Zlote 2006 MW Ivan Kupala Day
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Alpine marmot
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Alpine marmot
2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Alpine marmot
Average price 2 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW Bochnia
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW Bochnia
2 Zlote 2006 MW Bochnia
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW ET Chelm
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW ET Chelm
2 Zlote 2006 MW ET Chelm
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Chelmno
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Chelmno
2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Chelmno
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Elbing
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Elbing
2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Elbing
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW The Church in Haczow
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW The Church in Haczow
2 Zlote 2006 MW UW The Church in Haczow
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Legnica
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Legnica
2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Legnica
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Pszczyna
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Pszczyna
2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Pszczyna
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW Sandomierz
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW Sandomierz
2 Zlote 2006 MW UW Sandomierz
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Jaroslaw
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Jaroslaw
2 Zlote 2006 MW AN Jaroslaw
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW Zagan
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW Zagan
2 Zlote 2006 MW UW Zagan
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Nysa
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Nysa
2 Zlote 2006 MW EO Nysa
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO 30 years of June 1976 protests
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW EO 30 years of June 1976 protests
2 Zlote 2006 MW EO 30 years of June 1976 protests
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Nowy Sacz
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Nowy Sacz
2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Nowy Sacz
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
2 Zlote 2006 MW NR 500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Aleksander Gierymski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Aleksander Gierymski
2 Zlote 2006 MW NR Aleksander Gierymski
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
2 Zlote 2006 MW ET History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW Kalisz
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW Kalisz
2 Zlote 2006 MW Kalisz
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
2 Zlote 2006 MW History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
2 Zlote 2006 MW RK XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
2 Zlote 2006 MW UW The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
2 Zlote 2006 MW ET 100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 4

Pattern coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 Pattern
2 Zlote 2006 Pattern Brass
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 Pattern
2 Zlote 2006 Pattern Silver
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Groszy 2006 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 2006 Pattern
20 Groszy 2006 Pattern Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2006 Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 2006 Pattern
10 Groszy 2006 Pattern Aluminum
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 5 Groszy 2006 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 2006 Pattern
5 Groszy 2006 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 2 Grosze 2006 Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 2006 Pattern
2 Grosze 2006 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 21
